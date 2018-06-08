Report: Cities generated nearly all of US job growth in 2017

BOSTON (AP) - American cities accounted for about 96 percent of the country's job growth in 2017 as they added nearly 2 million new jobs, according to the latest annual report from a bipartisan coalition of mayors.
The U.S. Conference of Mayors, which is gathering in Boston starting on Friday, says in its latest "Metro Economies" report that 10 metropolitan areas alone generated $6.8 trillion in economic value in 2017, surpassing the output of most states. Those metro regions included New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Houston, Philadelphia, Boston and Atlanta.
The mayors' conference report also found that 86 percent of Americans live in metro areas and 88 percent of jobs are located in them.
More than 250 mayors are gathering in downtown Boston through Monday to focus on infrastructure, cybersecurity, school safety, immigration, automation and other issues impacting cities.
Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, is among those expected to address the conference. She will join Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh on Friday for a discussion on how communities leverage technology.
The "Metro Economies" report, which was prepared for the mayor's conference by Britain-based IHS Markit, also projected that economic growth will continue to be strongest in the American South and West in the coming years, since population and labor force growth is fastest in those regions.
But it also warned that the looming retirement of the baby-boom generation will likely slow economic expansion and increase the burden on federal programs such as Social Security and Medicare.
The report recommended policymakers focus on ways to expand the labor force, such as increasing the availability of workforce training programs for the chronically unemployed.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
French fashion powerhouse Saint Laurent takes New Jersey for shiny Americana men's showMore >>
French fashion powerhouse Saint Laurent takes New Jersey for shiny Americana men's showMore >>
Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prizeMore >>
Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prizeMore >>
Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.More >>
Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.More >>
Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, FloridaMore >>
Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, FloridaMore >>
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightMore >>
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightMore >>
The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in secondMore >>
The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in secondMore >>
Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartmentMore >>
Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartmentMore >>
Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soonMore >>
Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soonMore >>
Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New YorkMore >>
Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New YorkMore >>