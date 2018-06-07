Gold’s Gym offers free workouts to BFFs on National Best Friends Day

Gold’s Gym is celebrating National Best Friends Day, Friday, June 8, by offering free workouts for best friends at all of their locations, including the gym in Prairieville, Louisiana.
Their goal is to encourage working out together to highlight the importance of having an accountability partner. Francee Haydel, GGX Coordinator at Gold’s Gym in Prairieville, will be leading the group exercise classes on National Best Friends Day.
“Anywhere around the world, you can go into a Gold’s Gym. You just go to the front desk, check-in and you can enjoy all the amenities from the group exercise classes to the amazing equipment,” said Haydel, who added that the special is open to the public, not just members.
“You can just grab someone, come on in and enjoy the workout together,” she said.
Whatever your fitness goals are, it is always so important to have an accountability partner and just find a place that makes you feel at home. Find a place that makes you feel happy. Find a place that supports your goals and your ambitions.
-Francee Haydel, GGX Coordinator, Gold's Gym
Friends, Toni Bessonet and Kelly Barnes have both been attending classes at Gold’s Gym for about a year and a half. They say it’s important to have somebody to workout with because it makes you accountable.
“A lot of times I can say I don’t feel like going to the gym but if your friend is expecting you it makes you want to show up for them,” said Bessonet.
Barnes added that attending classes with her friends keeps her from making excuses to quit.
“I don’t want to leave in the middle of class, so it forces me to stay. Having someone in there with you helps and I have plenty of friends that are in here all the time so we kind of do the same classes together, so it holds you accountable and makes you want to do good and push yourself,” said Barnes.
60-year-old Ernest Beauchamp doesn’t mind that he’s sometimes the oldest, and often the only guy in the group exercise classes.
“In doing cardio age is not a number. It’s just a matter of getting in the condition and if you can get in condition, it will greatly improve your health overall,” he said. “The cardio fitness program is excellent for high impact and low impact, for all ages,” said Beauchamp.
While the free workout promotion is in honor of National Best Friends Day, Gold’s Gym will allow anyone to work out for free on Friday, even without your best friend.
“We all know that at that certain point you just want to give up and you need just that extra accountability so that’s what the partner workouts offer,” said Haydel.
Gold’s Gym shared custom-buddy workouts created by celebrity trainer Melissa Alcantara for National Best Friends Day. The workout is designed to be done anywhere, with your bodyweight and a medicine ball.
“It includes burpies, ball passes, jump lunges, just a variety of things that you can do together, to motivate each other top keep going,” said Haydel.
WARM UP
Try10-20 yards of each of the following: jog, high skip, lateral shuffle, walking lunge with twist and reach, inchworm and broad jump. Complete two rounds of each before moving to the workout:
EXERCISE #1
Buddy squat and toss with medium ball:
EXERCISE #2
Side by side with plank rolling medicine ball back and forth:
EXERCISE #3
Alternating lunge jumps:
EXERCISE #4
Medicine ball sit up with pass:
EXERCISE #5
You go, I go burpees:
According to Gold’s Gym, studies show that with an accountability partner you’re more likely to reach your fitness goals.
“All you have to do is find your buddy, grab somebody off the streets, and they become your accountability partner for the day.”
