Gold’s Gym offers free workouts to BFFs on National Best Friends Day

Gold’s Gym is celebrating National Best Friends Day, Friday, June 8, by offering free workouts for best friends at all of their locations, including the gym in Prairieville, Louisiana.

GOLD’S GYM – PRAIRIEVILLE

17097 Airline Highway

Prairieville, LA 70769

Their goal is to encourage working out together to highlight the importance of having an accountability partner. Francee Haydel, GGX Coordinator at Gold’s Gym in Prairieville, will be leading the group exercise classes on National Best Friends Day.

“Anywhere around the world, you can go into a Gold’s Gym. You just go to the front desk, check-in and you can enjoy all the amenities from the group exercise classes to the amazing equipment,” said Haydel, who added that the special is open to the public, not just members.

“You can just grab someone, come on in and enjoy the workout together,” she said.

Whatever your fitness goals are, it is always so important to have an accountability partner and just find a place that makes you feel at home. Find a place that makes you feel happy. Find a place that supports your goals and your ambitions.

-Francee Haydel, GGX Coordinator, Gold's Gym



Friends, Toni Bessonet and Kelly Barnes have both been attending classes at Gold’s Gym for about a year and a half. They say it’s important to have somebody to workout with because it makes you accountable.

“A lot of times I can say I don’t feel like going to the gym but if your friend is expecting you it makes you want to show up for them,” said Bessonet.

Barnes added that attending classes with her friends keeps her from making excuses to quit.

“I don’t want to leave in the middle of class, so it forces me to stay. Having someone in there with you helps and I have plenty of friends that are in here all the time so we kind of do the same classes together, so it holds you accountable and makes you want to do good and push yourself,” said Barnes.

60-year-old Ernest Beauchamp doesn’t mind that he’s sometimes the oldest, and often the only guy in the group exercise classes.

“In doing cardio age is not a number. It’s just a matter of getting in the condition and if you can get in condition, it will greatly improve your health overall,” he said. “The cardio fitness program is excellent for high impact and low impact, for all ages,” said Beauchamp.

While the free workout promotion is in honor of National Best Friends Day, Gold’s Gym will allow anyone to work out for free on Friday, even without your best friend.

“We all know that at that certain point you just want to give up and you need just that extra accountability so that’s what the partner workouts offer,” said Haydel.

Gold’s Gym shared custom-buddy workouts created by celebrity trainer Melissa Alcantara for National Best Friends Day. The workout is designed to be done anywhere, with your bodyweight and a medicine ball.

“It includes burpies, ball passes, jump lunges, just a variety of things that you can do together, to motivate each other top keep going,” said Haydel.

WARM UP

Try10-20 yards of each of the following: jog, high skip, lateral shuffle, walking lunge with twist and reach, inchworm and broad jump. Complete two rounds of each before moving to the workout:

EXERCISE #1

Buddy squat and toss with medium ball:

Stand a few feet away from your partner, one person will have the med ball held at chest height.

Both partners will squat down to below parallel and then come up, the partner with the ball tosses the ball over to their friend and then repeat, alternating who has the ball for a total of 15 reps.

Reps: 15

Sets: 2

Rest: n/a

Muscles Involved: Legs, butt, arms and shoulders

EXERCISE #2

Side by side with plank rolling medicine ball back and forth:

Set up a couple feet away from each other in plank position (on hands) head to head.

Hold the plank for 60 seconds rolling a med ball back and forth and alternating the arm that you catch and return the ball with. Try not to shift your body much as you lift up off your hand to move the ball.

Reps: 60 seconds

Sets: 2

Rest: 30 seconds

Muscles Involved: abs, lower back and hips

EXERCISE #3

Alternating lunge jumps:

For this exercise both partners will exercise together to keep the other going and on pace.

Starting in a lunge position with each knee at 90 degrees, you will explosively push up out of the lunge, jumping in the air and switching your front foot with your back foot.

Drop into a lunge under control and reverse the movement again repeating until 10 reps have completed with each leg.

Reps: 10

Sets: 2

Rest: n/a

Muscles Involved: Legs, butt and core

EXERCISE #4

Medicine ball sit up with pass:

Lay down with feet facing each other and lower legs interlocked, one partner will start with the ball.

Sit up and pass or hand off the ball to your partner, repeat going up and down passing the ball until each partner has passed 15 times.

Reps: 15

Sets: 2

Rest: n/a

Muscles Involved: arms and abs

EXERCISE #5

You go, I go burpees:

Alternate performing burpees with your partner - one person cannot go until their friend has completed a full rep.

You're done with a set when each partner has completed 10 reps.

Reps: 10 each

Sets: 2

Rest: 30 seconds

Muscles Involved: full body

According to Gold’s Gym, studies show that with an accountability partner you’re more likely to reach your fitness goals.

“All you have to do is find your buddy, grab somebody off the streets, and they become your accountability partner for the day.”

FREE WORKOUT FOR NATIONAL BEST FRIENDS DAY

Friday, June 8

All Day

Any Gold's Gym location