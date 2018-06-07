Japan's economy shrank in first quarter on weak spending

TOKYO (AP) - The Japanese government says the economy declined in the first quarter, sticking to its preliminary data that reflected weak consumer spending.

The Cabinet Office said Friday the gross domestic product or GDP - the total value of a nation's goods and services - shrank at an annualized rate of 0.6 percent in the January-March period.

That revision is unchanged from the preliminary reading released in May.

Domestic demand declined in the quarter, including consumer spending and residential investment, according to the data.

The January-March quarter ended the longest straight period of expansion for Japan since the late 1980s, lasting about two years.

The economy had been relatively healthy in recent quarters, boosted by free lending and a government program designed to fight deflation, a continual decrease of prices.

