Pediatricians back flu shot, not nasal spray vaccine

Parents should choose to have their children get the flu shot in the fall instead of the nasal spray flu vaccine, pediatricians say.More >>
Parents should choose to have their children get the flu shot in the fall instead of the nasal spray flu vaccine, pediatricians say.More >>
It's important to recognize signs of depression in yourself or a loved one, including a child, and to get help from a doctorMore >>
It's important to recognize signs of depression in yourself or a loved one, including a child, and to get help from a doctorMore >>
Eight million people in less-developed countries die needlessly each year, and that loss of life strips $6 trillion from the economies of those nations, new research calculates.More >>
Eight million people in less-developed countries die needlessly each year, and that loss of life strips $6 trillion from the economies of those nations, new research calculates.More >>
Vegan diets are hard for many people to stick with long-term, but studies show that this way of eating can translate to weight loss.More >>
Vegan diets are hard for many people to stick with long-term, but studies show that this way of eating can translate to weight loss.More >>
An experimental HIV vaccine protected animals from dozens of strains of HIV. And a human trial of the vaccine is expected to begin in the second half of 2019, according to U.S. researchers.More >>
An experimental HIV vaccine protected animals from dozens of strains of HIV. And a human trial of the vaccine is expected to begin in the second half of 2019, according to U.S. researchers.More >>
Parents should choose to have their children get the flu shot in the fall instead of the nasal spray flu vaccine, pediatricians say.More >>
Parents should choose to have their children get the flu shot in the fall instead of the nasal spray flu vaccine, pediatricians say.More >>
An annual flu shot is key for children with asthma, a new study shows.More >>
An annual flu shot is key for children with asthma, a new study shows.More >>
Even though folic acid supplements are known to lower the risk of birth defects, poorer women rarely take them before or during pregnancy, a new study shows.More >>
Even though folic acid supplements are known to lower the risk of birth defects, poorer women rarely take them before or during pregnancy, a new study shows.More >>
When it comes to kids and medical procedures like needles, expectation is everything.More >>
When it comes to kids and medical procedures like needles, expectation is everything.More >>
An important checklist used to screen for autism can miss subtle clues in some children, delaying their eventual diagnosis.More >>
An important checklist used to screen for autism can miss subtle clues in some children, delaying their eventual diagnosis.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.