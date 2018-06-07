US consumer borrowing growth slows in April

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - Americans increased their borrowing in April at the slowest pace in seven months, dragged by a big slowdown in the category that covers auto and student loans.
Consumer debt rose $9.3 billion in April after a gain of $12.3 billion in March, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday. It was the smallest monthly increase since a rise of $8.6 billion in September.
The category that includes credit cards climbed $2.3 billion in April after falling by $1.1 billion in March. But the category that includes auto loans and student loans rose $7 billion in April, just about half of the $13.4 billion March increase.
Consumer borrowing trends are closely monitored for clues they can provide about the willingness of consumers to borrow more to support their spending. Consumer spending accounts for 70 percent of economic activity.
The overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, grew at a modest annual rate of 2.2 percent in the January-March quarter. But economists are forecasting a sizable rebound in the current April-June quarter based on reports that consumer spending has picked up again after a winter slowdown.
Even the modest gain in consumer credit in April was enough to push borrowing to a fresh record of $3.88 trillion on a seasonally adjusted basis. The monthly borrowing report does not include mortgages or any other debt secured by real estate
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
French fashion powerhouse Saint Laurent takes New Jersey for shiny Americana men's showMore >>
French fashion powerhouse Saint Laurent takes New Jersey for shiny Americana men's showMore >>
Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prizeMore >>
Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prizeMore >>
Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.More >>
Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.More >>
Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, FloridaMore >>
Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, FloridaMore >>
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightMore >>
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightMore >>
The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in secondMore >>
The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in secondMore >>
Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartmentMore >>
Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartmentMore >>
Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soonMore >>
Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soonMore >>
Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New YorkMore >>
Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New YorkMore >>