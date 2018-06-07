Kate Spade's death ruled a suicide by hanging - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Kate Spade's death ruled a suicide by hanging

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City's chief medical examiner has ruled fashion designer Kate Spade's death a suicide by hanging.

The determination was released Thursday, two days after the 55-year-old Spade was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment.

A housekeeper discovered her body in her bedroom. Police say she left a note that pointed to "a tragic suicide."

Spade's husband and business partner says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.

Andy Space said in a statement Wednesday that his wife was seeing a doctor regularly and was taking medication to treat her disease.

He said she "sounded happy" the night before and her death was a complete shock.

Andy Spade said his main concern is protecting their 13-year-old daughter's privacy as she deals with "unimaginable grief."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US asylum seekers wait their turn on Mexican border

    US asylum seekers wait their turn on Mexican border

    Thursday, June 7 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-06-07 14:01:03 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-06-07 15:52:35 GMT
    The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
    The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>

  • Kate Spade's death ruled a suicide by hanging

    Kate Spade's death ruled a suicide by hanging

    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-06-07 15:30:55 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-06-07 15:51:56 GMT
    New York City's chief medical examiner has ruled fashion designer Kate Spade's death a suicide by hanging.More >>
    New York City's chief medical examiner has ruled fashion designer Kate Spade's death a suicide by hanging.More >>

  • Volcano creates new land after lava fills Hawaii ocean bay

    Volcano creates new land after lava fills Hawaii ocean bay

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:00 PM EDT2018-06-07 00:00:34 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-07 15:42:02 GMT
    (Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 5, 2018, shows Kilauea summit crater in Hawaii. Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural are...(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 5, 2018, shows Kilauea summit crater in Hawaii. Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural are...
    Lava poured into two coastal Big Island neighborhoods quickly, covering hundreds of homes, vaporizing a nearby crater lake and completely filling an ocean bay, turning it into a new peninsula.More >>
    Lava poured into two coastal Big Island neighborhoods quickly, covering hundreds of homes, vaporizing a nearby crater lake and completely filling an ocean bay, turning it into a new peninsula.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly