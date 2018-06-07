Woman's Hospital offers backseat reminder hangtags to try to prevent hot-car deaths

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office launched the Look Before You Lock campaign in 2016 (Source: St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE to download and print a reminder hangtag

Many people wonder how a parent could ever forget that their child is in the backseat of the car, but every summer there are dozens of cases of kids being left in hot cars and unfortunately, some of them don’t survive.

In an effort to prevent hot-car deaths, Woman’s Hospital is offering free reminder hangtags.

Parents are also encouraged to leave a necessity item in the backseat or something they always use, like a purse or shoe.

If you can’t print the hangtags, they can be picked up at Woman’s Hospital at 100 Woman’s Way, which is near Airline Highway and Pecue Lane.

They are also available at Woman’s Center for Wellness at 9637 Jefferson Highway, which is at the corner of Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office also offers stickers to be placed in the lower right hand corner of the driver side window so that when a parent locks or closes the door, they are reminded to look in their vehicle before they walk away. The campaign is called Look Before You Lock. It was launched about a year and a half ago.

