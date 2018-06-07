US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 4.54 percent - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 4.54 percent

(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey). This May 27, 2018, photo shows a home with a sold sign in Wexford, Pa. On Thursday, June 7, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey). This May 27, 2018, photo shows a home with a sold sign in Wexford, Pa. On Thursday, June 7, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week for the second straight week, providing a helpful jolt for potential home buyers.

Last week's decline followed weeks of increases that pushed long-term loan rates to their highest levels in seven years. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages was 4.54 percent, down from 4.56 percent last week. The average benchmark rate has been running at its highest levels since 2011. By contrast, the 30-year rate averaged 3.89 percent a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans dipped to 4.01 percent from 4.06 percent last week.

