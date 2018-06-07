Ukrainian lawmakers OK creating anti-corruption court - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ukrainian lawmakers OK creating anti-corruption court

MINSK, Belarus (AP) - Ukraine's parliament has approved creating an anti-corruption court, a key step toward restoring international financial aid, but it has fired the finance minister who has been an important reform advocate.

Ukraine has received only about half of a promised $17.5 billion loan package from the International Monetary Fund, with payments delayed because of the country's slow pace of reforms. The IMF has said the creation of an anti-corruption court, which must be approved by President Petro Poroshenko, would encourage further loan payments.

The parliament's dismissal of Oleksandr Danylyuk as finance minister Thursday came after a conflict with Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

Danylyuk last month wrote to the ambassadors of the G-7 top industrial nations saying that Groysman was stalling vital reforms of the state tax service that are needed to combat corruption.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

