LSU women's track team ready to make run at NCAA Championship

The LSU Lady Tigers begin their bid to claim an NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship in Eugene, OR on Wednesday.

The team is led by defending 100-meter champion Mikiah Brisco from Baton Rouge and this year's favorite, Aleia Hobbs from New Orleans. The two seniors will also combine for half of LSU's collegiate record-setting 4x100 relay team that posted a 42.05 at the SEC Championships, along with Episcopal's Rachel Misher and Texas native Kortnei Johnson.

Brisco and Johnson have also qualified in the 200 meters, while Kymber Payne has the second best time in the 400 hurdles and teams with Misher on the 4x400 relay.

Other LSU qualifiers include Tonea Marshall in the 100 hurdles, Cassondra Hall in the 100-meter dash, Misher in the 400 meters, and fellow Episcopal alum Kaitlyn Walker in the high jump.

Coverage of the women's competition begins at 6 p.m CDT on ESPN2 and continues on Saturday at the same time on ESPN.

