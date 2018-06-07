From the First Alert Weather Team

It’s a quiet Thursday morning, but again, a few areas of patchy fog may pop up during the early commute. The good news is it is not as widespread as Wednesday. We’re looking at generally sunny skies, with possibly a "spotty shower" and it will be hot, with a high of 93°.

Overnight, skies will be mostly clear and temps will be seasonally mild, dipping to the lower 70°s. Friday, we’ll wrap up the week with partly cloudy skies, spotty/isolated afternoon showers, and a high of 92°.

No "major changes" are expected through the weekend. However, rain chances may increase to 30% to 40% coverage. Heading into next week, it looks like a more "typical" spring/summer" pattern will unfold, with scattered afternoon showers/storms and highs in the lower 90°s.

MORE:

+ Drought Monitor for Louisiana

+ Drought Monitor for Mississippi

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.