Theresa May in showdown with ministers on Ireland border

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing Street to greet Prime Minister Ema Solberg of Norway in London, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. May and Solberg held talks inside 10 Downing Street. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing Street to greet Prime Minister Ema Solberg of Norway in London, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. May and Solberg held talks inside 10 Downing Street.

By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a showdown with senior ministers Thursday amid opposition to her proposal for avoiding a hard border in Northern Ireland after the U.K. leaves the European Union.

The meeting comes amid reports that Brexit Secretary David Davis is considering resignation because he fears May's plan could force Britain to follow EU trade rules indefinitely.

The debate centers on "backstop" arrangements that would be implemented if Britain and the EU fail to agree on a broader trade deal. The goal is to ensure the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland remains open after Brexit to protect economic links and the peace process.

May's proposal would align British trade rules with those of the EU until a permanent deal is worked out. It was not immediately clear when the government would publish a promised document setting out its negotiating position.

Conservative lawmaker David Jones told the BBC that much of May's Conservative Party agrees with Davis and that she can't afford to lose him.

"It would tie us effectively into the EU's customs arrangement for an indefinite period," he said. "It would be the Hotel California scenario - we'd have checked out but we wouldn't have left."

May's Conservative government is divided between ministers favoring a "hard Brexit" - leaving Britain freer to strike new trade deals around the world - and those who want to keep the U.K. closely aligned to the EU, Britain's biggest trading partner.

