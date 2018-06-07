Chicago officer fatally shoots suspect who had fled on foot - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Chicago officer fatally shoots suspect who had fled on foot

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say an officer has fatally shot a suspect after an armed confrontation.

Sgt. Rocco Ailoto says the incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the city's South Side. He says the suspect fled on foot when officers approached. After the officer shot the suspect, the man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted earlier that the suspect's gun was recovered by police. He added that the officer may have broken an ankle during the confrontation.

Ailoto said the officer has been placed on 30-day administrative leave due to department policy.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating at the scene.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Honolulu leaders approve 1st ride-hailing price cap in US

    Honolulu leaders approve 1st ride-hailing price cap in US

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-06-06 15:10:09 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:10 AM EDT2018-06-07 06:10:39 GMT
    Ride-hailing service Uber sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and criticize a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and...More >>
    Ride-hailing service Uber sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and criticize a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and similar operations.More >>

  • British cyber expert accused of lying to FBI about malware

    British cyber expert accused of lying to FBI about malware

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 2:50 PM EDT2018-06-06 18:50:16 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:02 AM EDT2018-06-07 06:02:07 GMT
    A British cybersecurity researcher credited with stopping the WannaCry computer virus last year is facing new charges, including lying to the FBI, in the indictment accusing him of developing malware to steal...More >>
    A British cybersecurity researcher credited with stopping the WannaCry computer virus last year is facing new charges, including lying to the FBI, in the indictment accusing him of developing malware to steal banking information.More >>

  • Trump appealing ruling that bars blocking of Twitter critics

    Trump appealing ruling that bars blocking of Twitter critics

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:02:03 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:01 AM EDT2018-06-07 06:01:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 1, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Summer Zervos, a forme...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 1, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Summer Zervos, a forme...
    Fresh from blocking the Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit, President Donald Trump is asking an appeals court to restore his power to block critics on Twitter.More >>
    Fresh from blocking the Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit, President Donald Trump is asking an appeals court to restore his power to block critics on Twitter.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly