Chicago officer fatally shoots suspect who had fled on foot

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say an officer has fatally shot a suspect after an armed confrontation.

Sgt. Rocco Ailoto says the incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the city's South Side. He says the suspect fled on foot when officers approached. After the officer shot the suspect, the man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted earlier that the suspect's gun was recovered by police. He added that the officer may have broken an ankle during the confrontation.

Ailoto said the officer has been placed on 30-day administrative leave due to department policy.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating at the scene.

