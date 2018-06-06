Firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire in Zachary - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire in Zachary

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Emergency responders were called out to a 2nd alarm fire in Zachary Wednesday night (Source: Google Maps) Emergency responders were called out to a 2nd alarm fire in Zachary Wednesday night (Source: Google Maps)
ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency officials responded to a 2-alarm house fire in Zachary Wednesday night.

The call went out around 10:30 p.m., then a second alarm was called out just a few minutes later. The fire was at a home at 3900 Main Street near 39th Street in Zachary.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly