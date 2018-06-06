Second shooting of the day reported on Byron Avenue - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Second shooting of the day reported on Byron Avenue

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency officials responded to a second shooting on Byron Avenue Wednesday night.

The call went out just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6 on Byron Avenue near Bank Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

We will update this story when we know more.

