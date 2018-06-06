National expert holds race relations seminar in Baton Rouge

A workshop was held Wednesday night to help Baton Rouge face a difficult topic: how to talk about race.

A national expert explained strategies to engage other people and improve relationships. Dr. David Campt says starting those conversations can be difficult because we're not trained to talk about race. He encourages people to get out from behind the computer and phone screens, and talk to people who have different world views.

"Ask about other people first before you give your perspective, and ask about experiences, not just opinion. You want to shift the conversation from opinion to the experiences that drive the opinion," said Campt.

The night's event was sponsored by Dialogue on Race Louisiana.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.