LSU men's relay team fails to qualify for final back to back years

For the second year in a row, the LSU men's 4 x 100 meter relay will not be participating in the final race in Eugene, Oregon.

In 2017, the Tigers dropped the baton. On Wednesday, second leg, Renard Howell, and third leg, Correion Mosby, missed the exchange in their zone, disqualifying them from the race. Kary Vincent runs the first leg of the race.

Tough way to start for #LSU as the men's 4x100M team couldn't get the stick around at the #NCAATF championships. Missed the exchange between Renard Howell and Correion Mosby. Their season is over as a relay team. Kary Vincent (1st leg) and Correion (3rd leg) recap the race: pic.twitter.com/RCPnRkoS9J — Craig Loper II (@CraigLoperSPX) June 7, 2018

"I felt like that was one of my better lead off legs of the season, but unfortunately, we weren't able to finish," he said afterwards. "We knew we had the foot speed and we know if we get the stick around no team can beat us."

The Tigers had the second fastest time in the country going into the race, a 38.76. They ran that time at the SEC championships just a couple weeks ago.

"We planned on coming in here and running fast. Things happen and we just have to move onto the next race," Mosby said. "I'm not really sure if I left too early or not. In my head, I was just telling myself we have to get the stick around the track and everything will take care of itself, but unfortunately, it didn't happen."

