Entire Big Island neighborhood completely covered by lava

(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 5, 2018, shows Kilauea summit crater in Hawaii. Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural are... (Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 5, 2018, shows Kilauea summit crater in Hawaii. Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural are...
(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This image taken from video on Monday, June 4, 2018, and provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava from a fissure flowing into the ocean at Kapoho Bay at Kapoho on the island of Hawaii. After overrunning the tow... (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This image taken from video on Monday, June 4, 2018, and provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava from a fissure flowing into the ocean at Kapoho Bay at Kapoho on the island of Hawaii. After overrunning the tow...
(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 5, 2018, shows lava flows on most of Kapoho Bay in Hawaii. Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostl... (Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 5, 2018, shows lava flows on most of Kapoho Bay in Hawaii. Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostl...
(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows as they approach Kapoho Bay in Hawaii. Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of ... (Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows as they approach Kapoho Bay in Hawaii. Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of ...
(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows an early-morning view of Halema'uma'u Crater and the Kilauea Caldera from the Kilauea overlook at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the island of Hawaii, Tuesday, ... (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows an early-morning view of Halema'uma'u Crater and the Kilauea Caldera from the Kilauea overlook at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the island of Hawaii, Tuesday, ...

By CALEB JONES
Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Lava poured into two oceanfront Big Island neighborhoods quickly, covering hundreds of homes, vaporizing a nearby crater lake and filling an ocean bay, turning it into a new mile-long (1.6 kilometer) peninsula.

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey said Wednesday that the entire neighborhood of Vacationland has been covered by lava, and the nearby Kapoho subdivision has only a few structures remaining.

County officials say there are 279 homes between the two coastal communities, and most are feared to be destroyed. At least 117 homes have already been taken by lava in the Lanipuna Gardens and Leilani Estates neighborhoods where lava surfaced more than a month ago.

Scientists are still recording vigorous volcanic activity in the area and say there's no way to know when it will end.

