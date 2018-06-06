APNewsBreak: Chris Farley's family settles bike-name lawsuit - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

APNewsBreak: Chris Farley's family settles bike-name lawsuit

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 18, 1990, file photo, comedian Chris Farley, a new cast member of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" appears in New York. Farley's family has filed a federal lawsuit against Trek Bicycle for naming its fat-t... (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 18, 1990, file photo, comedian Chris Farley, a new cast member of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" appears in New York. Farley's family has filed a federal lawsuit against Trek Bicycle for naming its fat-t...
(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 29, 2015, file photo, John Farley, left, and Kevin Farley arrive at the LA Premiere of "I Am Chris Farley" at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Los Angeles. The family of late comedian and film star... (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 29, 2015, file photo, John Farley, left, and Kevin Farley arrive at the LA Premiere of "I Am Chris Farley" at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Los Angeles. The family of late comedian and film star...

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Trek Bicycle says the family of the late "Saturday Night Live" star Chris Farley has settled a federal lawsuit against the Wisconsin-based company for naming its fat-tired bikes Farley.

Trek spokesman Eric Bjorling tells The Associated Press the settlement was reached Wednesday.

Terms are confidential, but Bjorling says Trek can continue making Farley bikes.

The lawsuit alleged Trek misappropriated Farley's name and traded on his "fat guy" brand of comedy.

Chris Farley was born and raised in Madison, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from Waterloo, where Trek is based. He died in Chicago in 1997 from a drug overdose.

An attorney for Make Him Smile, a company founded and run by Farley's family to protect his publicity and property rights, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Unhurried hurricanes: Study says tropical cyclones slowing

    Unhurried hurricanes: Study says tropical cyclones slowing

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:10 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:10:23 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:16 PM EDT2018-06-06 23:16:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, homes are surrounded by water from the flooded Brazos River in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Freeport, Texas. According to a study released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, t...(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, homes are surrounded by water from the flooded Brazos River in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Freeport, Texas. According to a study released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, t...
    A new study finds that since 1949 tropical cyclones across the globe are slowing down by about 10 percent, meaning more heavy rains like in Harvey.More >>
    A new study finds that since 1949 tropical cyclones across the globe are slowing down by about 10 percent, meaning more heavy rains like in Harvey.More >>

  • Nation's 1st Somali-American lawmaker eyes seat in Congress

    Nation's 1st Somali-American lawmaker eyes seat in Congress

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:00:28 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:16 PM EDT2018-06-06 23:16:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, new State Rep. Ilhan Omar is interviewed in her office two days after the 2017 Legislature convened in St. Paul, Minn. Omar, already the first Somali-American to be elected to a state ...(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, new State Rep. Ilhan Omar is interviewed in her office two days after the 2017 Legislature convened in St. Paul, Minn. Omar, already the first Somali-American to be elected to a state ...
    Nation's first Somali-American lawmaker launches bid for Congress.More >>
    Nation's first Somali-American lawmaker launches bid for Congress.More >>

  • Recall of judge in Brock Turner case stirs courtroom concern

    Recall of judge in Brock Turner case stirs courtroom concern

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-06-05 13:52:38 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:16 PM EDT2018-06-06 23:16:15 GMT
    The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus. (Source: KGO/CNN)The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus. (Source: KGO/CNN)

    The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.

    More >>

    The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly