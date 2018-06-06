Woman's driveway now fixed after 9News Alert Team report

The Bonds family in Baton Rouge has been trying to reach the Department of Public Works for nearly a year.

Crews came out to their home nearly two years ago and damaged their street and driveway, then refused to fix it. Just one week after our 9News Alert Team got involved, the Bonds now have a repaired driveway and street.

"It's been going on for over a year, all the call backs, the complaints, the 'I'll call you back' or 'we'll be back.' It's finally over with, so I'm so grateful and thankful for this being done today. I don't have to worry anymore about bumps, vehicles being damaged, and my grand kids out here hurting theirselves," said Chanel Bonds.

