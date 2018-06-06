Kansas newspaper editor, publisher Dick Buzbee dies at 86

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Dick Buzbee, former editor and publisher of The Hutchinson News and Olathe Daily News in Kansas, has died from brain cancer. He was 86.
Buzbee's family said he died Wednesday morning in a Wichita hospital. He began a 35-year career in journalism with the Harris Enterprises newspaper group after leaving the Navy and worked in Chanute, Kansas; Burlington, Iowa, and then in Olathe and Hutchinson.
He was the father-in-law of Sally Buzbee, The Associated Press' executive editor. Her husband, John, a veteran Foreign Service officer who served across the Middle East, died in 2016.
Richard Edgar "Dick" Buzbee was born Aug. 16, 1931, in Fordyce, Arkansas. He attended the University of Arkansas and the University of Missouri, where he received degrees in journalism and political science and a naval commission.
He served as a midshipman and officer aboard a battleship, a cruiser, an attack transport and a tank-landing ship.
He received a Department of the Army citation during the Vietnam War for patriotic civilian service. He was the chairman of four campaigns in Olathe to bring service members home for the Christmas holidays during that war.
Buzbee also served as the chairman of both the Olathe and Hutchinson chambers of commerce and as president of the Johnson County Red Cross and the Hutchinson Symphony.
He married his wife, Marie, in 1955, in Waverly, Missouri, and they had four sons. He is survived by his wife, a brother, two sisters, two of his sons and 10 grandchildren.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A federal judge has ruled in favor of Philadelphia in its lawsuit against the federal government for withholding grant funding in response to how the city deals with immigrants in the country illegally.More >>
A federal judge has ruled in favor of Philadelphia in its lawsuit against the federal government for withholding grant funding in response to how the city deals with immigrants in the country illegally.More >>
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightMore >>
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightMore >>
The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in secondMore >>
The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in secondMore >>
Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartmentMore >>
Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartmentMore >>
Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soonMore >>
Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soonMore >>
Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New YorkMore >>
Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New YorkMore >>
Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York CityMore >>
Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York CityMore >>
Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide pollsMore >>
Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide pollsMore >>
The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional orderMore >>
The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional orderMore >>
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapyMore >>
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapyMore >>
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to workMore >>
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to workMore >>