2 critical after double shooting on Byron Avenue

Two people were reportedly shot on Byron Avenue (Source: Google Maps)

Emergency officials responded to a reported double shooting Wednesday afternoon just before 5 p.m.

The incident happened in the 4500 block of Byron Avenue near Beechwood Drive. Our reporter on the scene confirms two people were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

#BREAKING: One of two victims reportedly shot at a house on Byron Ave near Beechwood. Conditions unknown @WAFB pic.twitter.com/SVTsYPMfcT — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) June 6, 2018

Emergency officials say both people shot have life-threatening injuries. We will update this story when we know more.

