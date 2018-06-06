2 critical after double shooting on Byron Avenue - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

2 critical after double shooting on Byron Avenue

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency officials responded to a reported double shooting Wednesday afternoon just before 5 p.m.

The incident happened in the 4500 block of Byron Avenue near Beechwood Drive. Our reporter on the scene confirms two people were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Emergency officials say both people shot have life-threatening injuries. We will update this story when we know more.

