National Seersucker Day to be celebrated June 7

National Seersucker Day is June 7, and Louisiana lawmakers will gather to take an official photo to celebrate.

The seersucker suit was created in Louisiana and today, is worn all across the country. National Seersucker Day celebrates the tradition and the Louisiana-born product.

Former Senator Trent Lott, R-Mississippi, first brought National Seersucker Day to Congress in 1996. The tradition of celebrating the day was briefly disrupted in 2012 until Senator Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, reintroduced the day in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014.

