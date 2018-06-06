USC medical school official feared dean was 'doing drugs'

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former vice dean of University of Southern California's medical school testified he feared the then-dean, Dr. Carmen Puliafito, "could be doing drugs" before Puliafito abruptly quit in 2016.
Dr. Henri Ford's testimony at a state Medical Board hearing marks the first suggestion that any USC administrator had suspicions about Puliafito's possible drug use, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.
Ford said he expressed concerns about Puliafito's general well-being to the university's provost.
Puliafito gave up his $1.1 million-a-year dean's post in the middle of the 2016 spring term, saying he wanted to explore outside opportunities. He did not mention that three weeks earlier, 21-year-old Sarah Warren had overdosed in his presence in a hotel room but recovered, according to the newspaper.
Puliafito remained a faculty member until last year, when USC said it was firing him in the wake of a Times report that he kept company with a circle of criminals and people who used drugs and had been captured on video apparently smoking methamphetamine.
During his testimony Tuesday, Puliafito placed much of the blame for his meth use on Warren. He said Warren upended his life by introducing him to the drug. He testified that he subsequently used meth with her once a week.
The Medical Board hearing this week in Los Angeles will determine whether Puliafito is allowed to resume practicing medicine.
Puliafito denied that he provided drugs to Warren. She told the Times as well as the Medical Board that he gave her methamphetamine and other drugs. She invoked the 5th Amendment and was excused from testifying at the hearing.
The USC medical community has been rocked by scandal in recent years. Last week, the university announced that President C.L. Max Nikias was stepping down in the wake of a Times report that USC for years ignored complaints that a campus gynecologist had engaged in misconduct with students.
___
Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightMore >>
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightMore >>
The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in secondMore >>
The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in secondMore >>
Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartmentMore >>
Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartmentMore >>
Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soonMore >>
Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soonMore >>
Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New YorkMore >>
Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New YorkMore >>
Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York CityMore >>
Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York CityMore >>
Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide pollsMore >>
Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide pollsMore >>
The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional orderMore >>
The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional orderMore >>
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapyMore >>
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapyMore >>
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to workMore >>
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to workMore >>