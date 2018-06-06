RECALL: Tube light bulbs sold at Lowe's recalled due to shock, electrocution hazards

GE Lighting has recalled about 46,000 packages of LED tube lamps sold exclusively at Lowe's due to shock and electrocution hazards, reports the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the report, the pins on one end of the lamp can become energized during installation or removal, posing the risk of shock or electrocution. About 46,000 packages, or 92,000 individual lamps, have been recalled.

Click here to check if yours has been recalled.

These lights are most often used in garages, basements, workshops, and utility rooms. Consumers should immediately contact GE Lighting to get instructions on how to safely remove the lamps and receive a full refund. Consumers should make sure the light switch is off before attempting to change LED tube lamps.

The recalled bulbs were sold nationwide, exclusively at Lowe's, between November of 2017 and April of 2018 for about $15 per pack.

