Child transported to hospital in critical condition after near drowning

A 1-year-old child has been transported to the hospital after a near drowning, emergency officials say.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6 in the 1900 block of Rhodes Avenue. The child was reportedly in a bathtub when the near drowning occurred.

Emergency officials say the child is in very serious, critical condition. We will update this story when we know more.

