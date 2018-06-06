Tiger trio earns freshman All-American honors

LSU pitchers Ma'Khail Hilliard and AJ Labas, along with outfielder Daniel Cabrera have been named to Collegiate Baseball's Freshman All-America team.

Cabrera played in 58 games this season and batted .315 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 54 RBI.

In his freshman season, Hilliard appeared in 17 games, with 12 starts, and pitched 76 innings. He finished with a 9-5 record, a 3.79 ERA, 31 base on balls and 70 strikeouts.

Labas (6-2, 3.48) appeared in 13 games (10 starts), pitched 54.1 innings, walked seven and struck out 32 batters.

