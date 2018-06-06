REMINDER: June is last month for MHU occupants to pay reduced rent of $50

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is reminding everyone that June is the last month eligible flood survivors can stay in their Manufactured Housing Units (MHUs) for $50.

Starting in July, occupants will be responsible for 50 percent of the Fair Market Rent. Then in August, rent will increase to 100 percent of the Fair Market Rent.

To receive a reduced rent, occupants are encouraged to file an appeal for a reduction. The appeal will notify occupants if they qualify as a low to moderate household. Recertification teams are available and will assist occupants with in the appeal process. All documentation will be reviewed on a case by case basis. This includes pre and post flood income and housing cost information.

MHU occupants must also continue to make progress towards permanent housing solutions to remain eligible for the program.

