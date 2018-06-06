Last of trio involved in 2015 shooting of deputy pleads guilty, sentenced

Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
WAFB First Alert Weather team forecast.More >>
WAFB First Alert Weather team forecast.More >>
United Blood Services (UBS) is planning it’s 10th Annual Boogie on the Bayou blood donation drive.More >>
United Blood Services (UBS) is planning it’s 10th Annual Boogie on the Bayou blood donation drive.More >>
National Seersucker Day is June 7, and Louisiana lawmakers will gather to take an official photo to celebrate.More >>
National Seersucker Day is June 7, and Louisiana lawmakers will gather to take an official photo to celebrate.More >>
Allen Randall doesn't exactly wear his heart on his sleeve; it's tattooed on his forearm with a ribbon and a date. It’s the day his son, Jessie, committed suicide.More >>
Allen Randall doesn't exactly wear his heart on his sleeve; it's tattooed on his forearm with a ribbon and a date. It’s the day his son, Jessie, committed suicide.More >>
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.More >>
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
Officials with Canada’s transportation department are investigating the incident.More >>
Officials with Canada’s transportation department are investigating the incident.More >>
Dozens of people watched the alligator roam the neighborhood before trappers arrived.More >>
Dozens of people watched the alligator roam the neighborhood before trappers arrived.More >>
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of a Memphis grandmother jailed on drug charges.More >>
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of a Memphis grandmother jailed on drug charges.More >>
The nurse anesthetist blamed depression for the ruse, saying she got such a positive response when she lied that she kept up the act.More >>
The nurse anesthetist blamed depression for the ruse, saying she got such a positive response when she lied that she kept up the act.More >>
An 18-year-old is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting his friend's mother.More >>
An 18-year-old is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting his friend's mother.More >>
When the car couldn't move anymore, a man got out and began stomping and kicking the blue SUV.More >>
When the car couldn't move anymore, a man got out and began stomping and kicking the blue SUV.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.More >>
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.More >>