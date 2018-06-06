British cyber expert accused of lying to FBI about malware - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

British cyber expert accused of lying to FBI about malware

By IVAN MORENO
Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A British cybersecurity researcher credited with stopping a worldwide computer virus last year is facing new charges, including lying to the FBI, in the indictment accusing him of developing malware to steal banking information.

Marcus Hutchins now faces 10 charges alleging that he created and distributed malware known as Kronos, including the four new ones in the updated indictment filed Wednesday.

Hutchins has pleaded not guilty. He sent tweets asking for donations for his defense and disparaging prosecutors after they filed the new charges. One of his attorneys didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

The arrest of the 23-year-old Hutchins last August was a shock because months earlier, he was lauded as a hero for stopping the WannaCry virus.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge sides with Philadelphia in 'sanctuary city' fight

    Judge sides with Philadelphia in 'sanctuary city' fight

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-06-06 16:40:13 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:11:26 GMT
    A federal judge has ruled in favor of Philadelphia in its lawsuit against the federal government for withholding grant funding in response to how the city deals with immigrants in the country illegally.More >>
    A federal judge has ruled in favor of Philadelphia in its lawsuit against the federal government for withholding grant funding in response to how the city deals with immigrants in the country illegally.More >>

  • The heat is back on high: May smashes US temperature records

    The heat is back on high: May smashes US temperature records

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-06-06 15:20:10 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:11:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo, Rick Stewart sits in the sunshine with the New York City skyline in the background, in a park in Weehawken, N.J. According to weather records released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, M...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo, Rick Stewart sits in the sunshine with the New York City skyline in the background, in a park in Weehawken, N.J. According to weather records released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, M...
    Federal scientists say May shattered all kinds of heat records in the United States.More >>
    Federal scientists say May shattered all kinds of heat records in the United States.More >>

  • Masters of rock: Climbers smash El Capitan's climb record

    Masters of rock: Climbers smash El Capitan's climb record

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:30:38 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:10:22 GMT
    Two rock climbers have set a new speed record ascending El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, achieving the feat in just under two hours.More >>
    Two rock climbers have set a new speed record ascending El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, achieving the feat in just under two hours.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly