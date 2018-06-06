British cyber expert accused of lying to FBI about malware

By IVAN MORENO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A British cybersecurity researcher credited with stopping a worldwide computer virus last year is facing new charges, including lying to the FBI, in the indictment accusing him of developing malware to steal banking information.

Marcus Hutchins now faces 10 charges alleging that he created and distributed malware known as Kronos, including the four new ones in the updated indictment filed Wednesday.

Hutchins has pleaded not guilty. He sent tweets asking for donations for his defense and disparaging prosecutors after they filed the new charges. One of his attorneys didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

The arrest of the 23-year-old Hutchins last August was a shock because months earlier, he was lauded as a hero for stopping the WannaCry virus.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.