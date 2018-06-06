Teachers undergo disaster response training

Teachers from across East Baton Rouge Parish participated in disaster training Wednesday morning.

It was part of a three day program where a FEMA representative talked to teachers about the best procedures for evacuations and response to a number of other disasters, including fire, lightning strike, HAZMAT situation, flood, hurricane, and even a terrorist attack.

"Get things done when we need to get things done in terms of a terrorist attack, a safety precaution,” said Clinton Sampson, assistant principal of Broadmoor High School. “This is an opportunity for us to learn about what it takes to make our school the safest possible place for our students."

Sampson says he’s dealt with many natural disasters in the past, including the 2016 flood, and he feels teachers are well prepared, but the training gives them a chance to review procedures and ask questions about how to handle different scenarios.

“We feel like our administrators need preparation to get their school prepared, but also to know what to do to help their administrators and their students also be prepared to know what to do,” said Erin Pourciau, a specialist with the Baton Rouge company, iCare, which helped organize the event.

Sampson says the event is also a great way to exchange ideas with other schools. “Basically, this is an informational gathering session for groups of people like administrators, teachers, students, to get us on the same page. Basically give us an opportunity to get some information from the feds. The FEMA organization is giving us the key ingredients to make our schools safe.”

The training is taking place at Lee High School. It wraps up Thursday.

