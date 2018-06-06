FOUND: Baker teen is safe

Raegan Price was last seen on Saturday, June 2, 2018. (Source: Baker Police Department)

UPDATE

Raegan Price was located Wednesday evening and is safe. The Baker Police Department thanks everyone who helped find her.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police need your help to locate a 14-year-old girl who went missing on June 2, 2018.

According to the Baker Police Department, Raegan Nicole Price was last seen on Saturday at approximately 8:00 p.m. She reportedly walked away from her family's home on Texas Avenue in Baker

The teen left the home with some personal belongings. Her family does not know where she was headed and she has not been seen since that day.

Price is roughly 5'1" to 5'5" tall, weighs 140 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything regarding her whereabouts, call the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 ext. 1.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.