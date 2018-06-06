AP sources: Mulvaney disbands consumer advisory board - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

AP sources: Mulvaney disbands consumer advisory board

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Members of a group of outside experts required by law to meet twice a year with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau say the group has been dissolved by CFPB head Mick Mulvaney.

It's the latest pro-industry action by the Trump administration since it took over the bureau seven months ago.

Mulvaney, acting director of the CFPB, told the 25 members of the Consumer Advisory Board on Wednesday morning that they will be replaced and the board will be reconstituted, according to two of the members. These people requested anonymity since the announcement was not official yet.

Under the law that created the CFPB, the CAB is required to meet twice a year, but meetings were repeatedly cancelled since Mulvaney came to CFPB.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

