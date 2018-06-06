Scotlandville pitcher Destin Dotson chosen by Rangers in MLB Draft

Scotlandville Magnet High left-handed pitcher Destin Dotson enjoyed a very happy afternoon with his family and friends, as he was taken in Round 12 of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers.

He was chosen No. 359 overall.

The 6-foot-7 Dotson is a Tulane signee who is uncertain at the moment whether he'll sign pro or not.

"It's an honor to be picked by the Rangers and to be included in this draft," Dotson said. "I'm just blessed and thankful and I just thank God that I'm able to be in this situation and just be able to make it a career."

Dotson signed with Tulane in April. In addition to pitching, he also played first base for the Hornets.

