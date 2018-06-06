Boston U. boosts lung cancer research with Johnson & Johnson - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Boston U. boosts lung cancer research with Johnson & Johnson

BOSTON (AP) - Boston University is pairing with Johnson & Johnson to help fight lung cancer.

School officials announced Wednesday the company will pay for a new lung center at the university where researchers will work to prevent and cure the disease.

It's part of a five-year research partnership between the school and Johnson & Johnson Innovation, a development arm of the New Jersey-based health care products company.

Researchers at the center will work with the company to develop new early screening tests and lung cancer treatments.

Federal health officials say lung cancer leads to more deaths in the U.S. than any other type of cancer.

The partnership is among dozens Johnson & Johnson has formed to fight health problems. University officials say they hope it becomes a model that other companies follow.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

