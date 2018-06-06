Uber urges Hawaii customers, drivers to oppose 'surge' cap

HONOLULU (AP) - Ride-hailing service Uber has sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and criticize a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and similar operations.
Language in the bill, which is up for final vote Wednesday, would require Honolulu Customer Services Director Sheri Kajiwara to establish a cap on how much ride-hailing drivers could charge during periods of "surge" or "dynamic" pricing, when ride demand is high, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .
Uber and Lyft officials testified before council committees last month that the cap would be the first such restriction imposed on the transportation network companies in the U.S.
"The Honolulu City Council is considering new regulations that would impose outdated taxi-style requirements on ride share," the email said. "These proposed regulations put the availability of reliable, affordable transportation on Oahu at risk."
The companies contend surge pricing is necessary because it encourages drivers to get on the road when demand is highest. But taxi companies and cabbies say surge pricing creates an unfair advantage over them because their pricing is capped by state law.
Some opponents of ride-hailing companies also accuse them of charging exorbitant prices when customers most need rides.
City Council Chairman Ernie Martin, who wrote the latest draft of the bill, said its language does not prevent transportation network companies from charging more during surge-pricing periods.
"All it seeks to do is put a maximum ceiling as to how far they can charge with respect to that particular business practice," he said.
The bill's language is designed to guard against predatory pricing, Martin said.
___
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.More >>
The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.More >>
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightMore >>
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightMore >>
The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in secondMore >>
The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in secondMore >>
Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartmentMore >>
Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartmentMore >>
Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soonMore >>
Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soonMore >>
Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New YorkMore >>
Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New YorkMore >>
Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York CityMore >>
Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York CityMore >>
Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide pollsMore >>
Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide pollsMore >>
The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional orderMore >>
The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional orderMore >>
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapyMore >>
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapyMore >>
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to workMore >>
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to workMore >>