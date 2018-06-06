Uber urges Hawaii customers, drivers to oppose 'surge' cap - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Uber urges Hawaii customers, drivers to oppose 'surge' cap

HONOLULU (AP) - Ride-hailing service Uber has sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and criticize a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and similar operations.

Language in the bill, which is up for final vote Wednesday, would require Honolulu Customer Services Director Sheri Kajiwara to establish a cap on how much ride-hailing drivers could charge during periods of "surge" or "dynamic" pricing, when ride demand is high, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .

Uber and Lyft officials testified before council committees last month that the cap would be the first such restriction imposed on the transportation network companies in the U.S.

"The Honolulu City Council is considering new regulations that would impose outdated taxi-style requirements on ride share," the email said. "These proposed regulations put the availability of reliable, affordable transportation on Oahu at risk."

The companies contend surge pricing is necessary because it encourages drivers to get on the road when demand is highest. But taxi companies and cabbies say surge pricing creates an unfair advantage over them because their pricing is capped by state law.

Some opponents of ride-hailing companies also accuse them of charging exorbitant prices when customers most need rides.

City Council Chairman Ernie Martin, who wrote the latest draft of the bill, said its language does not prevent transportation network companies from charging more during surge-pricing periods.

"All it seeks to do is put a maximum ceiling as to how far they can charge with respect to that particular business practice," he said.

The bill's language is designed to guard against predatory pricing, Martin said.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • GOP lifts up Montana Senate candidate trying to oust Tester

    GOP lifts up Montana Senate candidate trying to oust Tester

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:50 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:50:26 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:56 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:56:39 GMT
    (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP). In this June 5, 2018 photo, Matt Rosendale addresses supporters in Helena, Mont., after winning the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate. Rosendale will challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Tester in November.(Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP). In this June 5, 2018 photo, Matt Rosendale addresses supporters in Helena, Mont., after winning the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate. Rosendale will challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Tester in November.
    He might not have been their first choice, but Republicans are all in on Montana's Matt Rosendale as they look to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.More >>
    He might not have been their first choice, but Republicans are all in on Montana's Matt Rosendale as they look to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.More >>

  • Unhurried hurricanes: Study says tropical cyclones slowing

    Unhurried hurricanes: Study says tropical cyclones slowing

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:10 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:10:23 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:56 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:56:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, homes are surrounded by water from the flooded Brazos River in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Freeport, Texas. According to a study released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, t...(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, homes are surrounded by water from the flooded Brazos River in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Freeport, Texas. According to a study released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, t...
    A new study finds that since 1949 tropical cyclones across the globe are slowing down by about 10 percent, meaning more heavy rains like in Harvey.More >>
    A new study finds that since 1949 tropical cyclones across the globe are slowing down by about 10 percent, meaning more heavy rains like in Harvey.More >>

  • Masters of rock: Climbers smash El Capitan's climb record

    Masters of rock: Climbers smash El Capitan's climb record

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:30:38 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:56 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:56:29 GMT
    Two rock climbers have set a new speed record ascending El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, achieving the feat in just under two hours.More >>
    Two rock climbers have set a new speed record ascending El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, achieving the feat in just under two hours.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly