7 LSU players selected in the MLB Draft

LSU had seven players taken on the second and third days of the 2018 MLB Draft.

The Rockies selected pitcher Nick Bush in the 8th round (246th pick) of the Major League Baseball Draft.

This season at LSU, Bush finished with a 1-1 record, a 3.40 ERA and two saves.

He appeared in 24 games, 19 from the bullpen, pitched in 47.2 innings, struck out 42 and walked 17 batters.

Former Tiger star D.J. LeMahieu is the starting second baseman for the Rockies.

The Chicago Cubs picked pitcher Cam Sanders in the 12th round of the draft.

HOLD THAT TIGER! Congratulations to @camsanders24 on being drafted by the @Cubs in the 12th round! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/GPj4OYyv9T — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 6, 2018

Sanders appeared in 18 games, 14 from the bullpen, posting a 1-0 record with a 5.59 ERA.

The Los Angeles Dodgers selected catcher Hunter Feduccia in the 12th round.

The Tiger catcher played in 48 games, batting .233, with 10 doubles, a triple and three home runs.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter was taken in Round 18 by the Chicago Cubs.

With the 568th pick of the 2018 @MLB Draft, the @Cubs select sophomore infielder Jake Slaughter! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/w7JWqJJjfb — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 6, 2018

Slaughter batted .254 for the Tigers, with five doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 30 RBI.

Outfielder Antoine Duplantis was picked near the end of Round 19 by the Cleveland Indians.

That’s a Geaux Tigers! @antoine_dupl was selected by the @Indians in the 19th round! pic.twitter.com/2pxYYDkef1 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 6, 2018

He finished the season with 13 doubles, six triples, two home runs and 48 RBI.

The Atlanta Braves picked pitcher Zack Hess in the 34th round of the draft.

Hess left the bullpen as a closer for a slot in the starting rotation this year. He was 7-6 this season, with a 5.05 ERA in 17 appearances (16 starts).

The sophomore pitched 92.2 innings, striking out 107 batters and walking 49.

Another sophomore, outfielder Zach Watson from Ruston, was taken in the 40th round by the Boston Red Sox.

Watson batted .308 this season and finished with 7 home runs. He had 72 hits and brought in 34 runs. His slugging percentage was .479.

Congratulations to all of the Tigers drafted.

