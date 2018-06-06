Facebook to fund original news shows from ABC, CNN, others - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Facebook to fund original news shows from ABC, CNN, others

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE- This March 28, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook says it will fund exclusive news shows created for its Watch video section by publishers su... (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE- This March 28, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook says it will fund exclusive news shows created for its Watch video section by publishers su...

NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook says it will fund original news shows created by such news organizations as ABC, CNN and Mic.

The move comes as Facebook plans to kill off its "trending" news section to make way for what it considers "trustworthy" and "informative" news. Despite efforts to clamp down, the company continues to grapple with fake news and misinformation, not to mention plain old "click bait" on its users' news feeds.

Campbell Brown, Facebook's head of news partnerships, says the shows will be original and exclusive to Facebook, rather than adapting TV programs from elsewhere for a Facebook audience. The shows will appear in Facebook's Watch video section.

Brown declined to say how much Facebook is paying for the shows. They will be available in the U.S. this summer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge who sentenced swimmer recalled amid #MeToo movement

    Judge who sentenced swimmer recalled amid #MeToo movement

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-06-05 13:52:38 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-06-06 15:12:52 GMT
    The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus. (Source: KGO/CNN)The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus. (Source: KGO/CNN)

    The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.

    More >>

    The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.

    More >>

  • Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

    Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-06-06 04:20:56 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-06-06 15:11:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

    Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

    More >>

    Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

    More >>

  • Trump appealing ruling that bars blocking of Twitter critics

    Trump appealing ruling that bars blocking of Twitter critics

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:02:03 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:07 AM EDT2018-06-06 15:07:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 1, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Summer Zervos, a forme...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 1, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Summer Zervos, a forme...
    Fresh from blocking the Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit, President Donald Trump is asking an appeals court to restore his power to block critics on Twitter.More >>
    Fresh from blocking the Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit, President Donald Trump is asking an appeals court to restore his power to block critics on Twitter.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly