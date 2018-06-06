LSU track teams ready to compete in the 2018 NCAA Championships

For the second time in a week LSU, will have a team in the state of Oregon.

Last week the Tiger baseball squad traveled to Corvallis to face Oregon State, this week the men's and women's track and field teams are in Eugene for the 2018 NCAA Championships.

The No. 7 women's team is scheduled to compete on Thursday and Saturday, while the No. 8 men's team hits the track on Wednesday and Friday.

The Tigers will have a total of 15 athletes in action.

Click here for the 2018 NCAA Championship schedule of events

Click here for LSU's competition schedule

Television Schedule:

Men:

ESPN2: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

ESPN: Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Women:

ESPN2: Thursday at 6 p.m.

ESPN: Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.