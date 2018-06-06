Go vegan to jumpstart weight loss

When is a carrot not just a carrot? When it's a "twisted citrus-glazed carrot."

When is a carrot not just a carrot? When it's a "twisted citrus-glazed carrot."

Many migraine sufferers skip recommended behavioral treatments, such as stress management and talk therapy, a new study finds.

Many migraine sufferers skip recommended behavioral treatments, such as stress management and talk therapy, a new study finds.

Millions of Americans may be getting the wrong treatment to prevent a heart attack or stroke, a new study suggests.

Millions of Americans may be getting the wrong treatment to prevent a heart attack or stroke, a new study suggests.

Heart meds may be wrong for millions of Americans

Heart meds may be wrong for millions of Americans

Dog lovers might be distressed by the latest research on flu pandemics.

Dog lovers might be distressed by the latest research on flu pandemics.

An experimental HIV vaccine protected animals from dozens of strains of HIV. And a human trial of the vaccine is expected to begin in the second half of 2019, according to U.S. researchers.

An experimental HIV vaccine protected animals from dozens of strains of HIV. And a human trial of the vaccine is expected to begin in the second half of 2019, according to U.S. researchers.

Vegan diets are hard for many people to stick with long-term, but studies show that this way of eating can translate to weight loss.

Vegan diets are hard for many people to stick with long-term, but studies show that this way of eating can translate to weight loss.

By Len Canter

HealthDay Reporter

(HealthDay News) -- Vegan diets are hard for many people to stick with long-term, but studies show that this way of eating can translate to weight loss.

Vegan is the strictest type of vegetarian diet -- you choose only foods from plant sources, such as vegetables, fruits and grains, and avoid all animal products.

In a small trial done in South Carolina, people who followed a vegan plan lost about twice the weight of non-vegetarians and even those who followed a more varied vegetarian diet.

People on a vegan diet often have a lower body mass index, eat the least amount of fat and the most amount of fiber, and get more macronutrients than those on other diets.

Yet it often takes extra effort to get enough protein and meet calcium needs. Despite the challenges, if you want to jumpstart your weight loss, a three-week vegan trial might just be what the doctor ordered, according to the nonprofit Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM). And you might even use it as a transition to a less-meat-focused diet afterward.

As a way of life or to continue weight loss, you may find it easier to stick with a vegetarian plan that includes low-fat dairy, eggs and/or seafood. In fact, there are many variations, one of which might work for you.

Vegetarian by definition:

Vegan: No animal products allowed -- no meat, seafood, poultry, eggs and dairy.

Lacto-vegetarian: Dairy allowed but no meat, seafood, poultry and eggs.

Ovo-vegetarian: Eggs allowed but no meat, seafood, poultry, and dairy.

Lacto-ovo vegetarian: Dairy and eggs allowed.

Pesco-vegetarian: Fish and seafood allowed, but no meat or poultry.

Semi-vegetarian: Mediterranean-style diet based on fruit, vegetables, fish and olive oil with small amounts of chicken, dairy products, eggs and red meat allowed once or twice per month.

Give one or more a try until you find the happy medium for you.

More information

The PCRM has a step-by-step introductory plan for a vegan diet to help you try this healthful approach.

Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.