EBRSS holds job fair to find certified teachers

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is looking for new teachers for the upcoming school year.

A job fair for certified teachers starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn High School.

Applicants must be certified or enrolled in a state-approved alternative certification.

Click here for more

You'll need to bring a copy of your resume as well as a teaching certificate.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.