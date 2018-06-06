India's central bank raises key lending rate to 6.25 percent - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

India's central bank raises key lending rate to 6.25 percent

NEW DELHI (AP) - India's central bank has raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 6.25, as inflation rose following an increase in global oil prices.

The first interest hike since January 2014 was announced by the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday.

It put the retail inflation range between 4.8 percent and 4.9 percent in the first half of 2018-19, and 4.7 percent in the second half.

The bank raised to 6.25 percent its repo rate, the interest rate it charges on lending to commercial banks.

It says crude oil prices have been volatile, causing uncertainty to the inflation outlook.

On the basis of an overall assessment, the bank says the GDP growth for 2018-19 was estimated at 7.4 percent compared to 6.7 percent in 2017-18.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

