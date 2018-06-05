Yoga Bliss Baton Rouge hosts ‘Rooftop Om’

Dozens of people found their zen at a sunset yoga class Tuesday night while listening to the waves of the Mississippi River at Baton Rouge’s popular rooftop restaurant, Tsunami Sushi.
The class, hosted by Yoga Bliss Baton Rouge, is one of many events put on by their instructors outside of their studio.
Yoga Bliss founder, Kim Matsko, says that they typically have more than 100 people attend their rooftop class which they try to schedule a few times a year.
Classes are offered daily at the Yoga Bliss studio, ranging from basic to experienced levels. Private and small group classes are also available.
Yoga Bliss is located inside the Kenilworth Plaza on Highland Road across from the new Superior Grill Highland.
YOGA BLISS
Upcoming classes include power yoga, hot yoga and restorative classes. You can reserve your spot in a class by registering online.
WHAT TO WEAR
Yoga Bliss also offers a free yoga class every Wednesday at Tin Roof Brewery. Anywhere from 100 to 200 people attend the yoga on the Tin Roof lawn.
YOGA ON TAP
