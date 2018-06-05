Connecticut investment officer resigns after 10 days - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Connecticut investment officer resigns after 10 days

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut's chief investment officer, who was hired with glowing praise to oversee the state's $34 billion pension fund, unexpectedly resigned last month after just 10 days.

State Treasurer Denise Nappier called Sean Crawford's departure "an unfortunate situation," reported The Hartford Courant. Crawford started the job on May 14. The position pays a salary of $325,000 a year.

Crawford was tapped to oversee the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds following a search that lasted over a year. He was unanimously approved by the state's Independent Advisory Council.

Nappier praised Crawford's "hands-on experience" and "depth of knowledge" at the time of his hiring.

Crawford worked in private investment banking at firms that included Barclays and Brown Brothers Harriman. He managed $15 billion in funds at New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority before he was hired as Connecticut's chief investment officer.

Laurie Martin replaced Crawford as chief investment officer. Martin worked as deputy chief investment officer and then interim CIO for over a year.

Crawford could not be reached for comment Monday.

Nappier announced earlier this year she wouldn't seek re-election to a sixth term in office. The state's pension and trust funds have grown from $19 billion to $34 billion during her tenure.

Her critics describe an office that is plagued by "continual turnover."

Republican gubernatorial candidate Timothy Herbst ran against Nappier in 2014 and lost.

"To work for her is not exactly the model job," Herbst said.

Republican treasurer candidate Thad Gray offered more criticism of Nappier's office.

"We need new leadership to bring continuity and professionalism in that office," Gray said.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Kidnapped baby back with mom; sex offender dad arrested

    Kidnapped baby back with mom; sex offender dad arrested

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 5:49 PM EDT2018-06-05 21:49:45 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 5:53 PM EDT2018-06-05 21:53:20 GMT
    (Randolph County Sheriff via AP). In this image provided by the Randolph County Sheriff, Randolph County Sheriff Deputy Jimmy Barnes holds 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy after her father Carl Ray Kennedy was arrested Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Randleman...(Randolph County Sheriff via AP). In this image provided by the Randolph County Sheriff, Randolph County Sheriff Deputy Jimmy Barnes holds 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy after her father Carl Ray Kennedy was arrested Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Randleman...
    Family members say kidnapped infant has been reunited with her mother; sex offender father behind bars.More >>
    Family members say kidnapped infant has been reunited with her mother; sex offender father behind bars.More >>

  • Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won't judge on looks

    Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won't judge on looks

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 11:59:54 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 5:53 PM EDT2018-06-05 21:53:22 GMT
    The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.More >>
    The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.More >>

  • Trump could face questioning by next year in defamation suit

    Trump could face questioning by next year in defamation suit

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:09:29 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-06-05 21:51:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.More >>
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly