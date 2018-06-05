Connecticut investment officer resigns after 10 days

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut's chief investment officer, who was hired with glowing praise to oversee the state's $34 billion pension fund, unexpectedly resigned last month after just 10 days.
State Treasurer Denise Nappier called Sean Crawford's departure "an unfortunate situation," reported The Hartford Courant. Crawford started the job on May 14. The position pays a salary of $325,000 a year.
Crawford was tapped to oversee the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds following a search that lasted over a year. He was unanimously approved by the state's Independent Advisory Council.
Nappier praised Crawford's "hands-on experience" and "depth of knowledge" at the time of his hiring.
Crawford worked in private investment banking at firms that included Barclays and Brown Brothers Harriman. He managed $15 billion in funds at New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority before he was hired as Connecticut's chief investment officer.
Laurie Martin replaced Crawford as chief investment officer. Martin worked as deputy chief investment officer and then interim CIO for over a year.
Crawford could not be reached for comment Monday.
Nappier announced earlier this year she wouldn't seek re-election to a sixth term in office. The state's pension and trust funds have grown from $19 billion to $34 billion during her tenure.
Her critics describe an office that is plagued by "continual turnover."
Republican gubernatorial candidate Timothy Herbst ran against Nappier in 2014 and lost.
"To work for her is not exactly the model job," Herbst said.
Republican treasurer candidate Thad Gray offered more criticism of Nappier's office.
"We need new leadership to bring continuity and professionalism in that office," Gray said.
___
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide pollsMore >>
Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide pollsMore >>
The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional orderMore >>
The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional orderMore >>
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapyMore >>
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapyMore >>
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to workMore >>
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to workMore >>
Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.More >>
Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.More >>
An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 yearsMore >>
An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 yearsMore >>
US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like LatviaMore >>
US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like LatviaMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>