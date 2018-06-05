WSJ replaces Gerard Baker with Matt Murray as editor - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WSJ replaces Gerard Baker with Matt Murray as editor

(Matthew Riva/The Wall Street Journal via AP). Matt Murray, who was named editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires, poses for a photo on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York. News Corp. says it has named Murray as editor-in-chie... (Matthew Riva/The Wall Street Journal via AP). Matt Murray, who was named editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires, poses for a photo on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York. News Corp. says it has named Murray as editor-in-chie...
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE- In this July 8, 2014, file photo, Gerard Baker, editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, speaks during the opening ceremonies at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. News Corp. says it has named Matt Murray as editor... (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE- In this July 8, 2014, file photo, Gerard Baker, editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, speaks during the opening ceremonies at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. News Corp. says it has named Matt Murray as editor...
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE- In this July 8, 2014, file photo, Gerard Baker, editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, participates in the opening ceremonies at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. News Corp. says it has named Matt Murray as edit... (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE- In this July 8, 2014, file photo, Gerard Baker, editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, participates in the opening ceremonies at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. News Corp. says it has named Matt Murray as edit...

NEW YORK (AP) - News Corp. says it has named Matt Murray as editor-in-chief of its flagship newspaper, the Wall Street Journal and the Dow Jones Newswires. He succeeds Gerard Baker, who is staying on as the Journal's editor-at-large, a new position.

Murray most recently served as the Journal's executive editor. The company said Tuesday that the Journal's daily circulation grew by more than a third during Baker's five-and-a-half year tenure. But The New York Times and others have reported that Baker faced newsroom unrest over what some saw as too-cozy coverage of President Donald Trump.

Baker will write a column in the paper's weekend section and other articles and host a WSJ-branded news show on Fox Business News.

Murray joined Dow Jones in 1994 as a reporter for its Pittsburgh bureau.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 2 charged in death of Missouri man entombed in concrete

    2 charged in death of Missouri man entombed in concrete

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-06-05 18:04:43 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-06-05 21:51:57 GMT
    (Callaway County Sheriff's Office via AP). This June 5, 2018, photo provided by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office in Fulton, Mo., shows Sherry Paulo, of Fulton, one of five people charged Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in connection with the death of Carl D...(Callaway County Sheriff's Office via AP). This June 5, 2018, photo provided by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office in Fulton, Mo., shows Sherry Paulo, of Fulton, one of five people charged Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in connection with the death of Carl D...
    Five people have been charged in the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete.More >>
    Five people have been charged in the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete.More >>

  • 'We begin our fight now': Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty

    'We begin our fight now': Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:09:34 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-06-05 21:51:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

    Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

    More >>

    Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

    More >>

  • Trump could face questioning by next year in defamation suit

    Trump could face questioning by next year in defamation suit

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:09:29 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-06-05 21:51:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.More >>
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly