Free 60 second CPR training event planned for National CPR Week

The American Heart Association (AHA) along with Whole Foods Market and Ochsner Health System are hosting a free 60 second CPR training event during lunchtime hours on Friday, June 8 at Whole Foods Market.
The event is in honor of National CPR Week, June 3 through June 10.
SIDEWALK CPR
Ochsner Health System trainers and manikins will be set up to teach people how to do Hands-Only CPR in approximately 60 seconds
AHA is calling on the community to learn how to give Hands-Only CPR.
Effective bystander CPR provided immediately after sudden cardiac arrest can double or triple a victim’s chance of survival. Only 32 percent of cardiac arrest victims get CPR from a bystander.
AHA says that with approximately 300,000 out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrests occurring each year and 80 percent occurring at home, the life you save is most likely to be someone you love.
The American Heart Association has endorsed Hands-Only CPR as an effective treatment for adult cardiac arrest victims since 2008.
HANDS-ONLY CPR STEPS:
You can watch actress Wendy McLendon-Covey demonstrate Hands-Only CPR here:
In addition, people who watch a brief Hands-Only CPR training video are significantly more likely to attempt CPR, according to a recent study published in the association’s scientific journal Circulation.
