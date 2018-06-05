Ochsner Baton Rouge to host Cancer Center celebration with free - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ochsner Baton Rouge to host Cancer Center celebration with free cancer screenings

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
Source: Ochsner Cancer Center website Source: Ochsner Cancer Center website
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

In honor of National Cancer Survivors Day, Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge will host a Cancer Center celebration. 

CANCER CENTER CELEBRATION

  • Sunday, June 10
  • 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge
  • 17050 Medical Center Dr.

The event is free and open to the public. It will feature tours of the cancer center, free screenings, fun activities for children, food & drink, and giveaways.

FREE SCREENINGS

  • Cancer genetics risk assessment
  • Skin cancer
  • Colon cancer
  • Head & neck cancer
  • Peripheral vascular disease
  • Cardiology oncology
  • Blood Sugar
  • Cholesterol
  • Blood pressure
  • Nutrition & wellness

 National Cancer Survivors Day is typically observed the first Sunday in June. The day is meant to “demonstrate that life after a cancer diagnosis can be a reality.”

