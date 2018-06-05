Ochsner Baton Rouge to host Cancer Center celebration with free cancer screenings

In honor of National Cancer Survivors Day, Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge will host a Cancer Center celebration.

CANCER CENTER CELEBRATION

Sunday, June 10

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge

17050 Medical Center Dr.

The event is free and open to the public. It will feature tours of the cancer center, free screenings, fun activities for children, food & drink, and giveaways.

FREE SCREENINGS

Cancer genetics risk assessment

Skin cancer

Colon cancer

Head & neck cancer

Peripheral vascular disease

Cardiology oncology

Blood Sugar

Cholesterol

Blood pressure

Nutrition & wellness

National Cancer Survivors Day is typically observed the first Sunday in June. The day is meant to “demonstrate that life after a cancer diagnosis can be a reality.”