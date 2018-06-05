Ochsner Baton Rouge to host Cancer Center celebration with free cancer screenings

In honor of National Cancer Survivors Day, Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge will host a Cancer Center celebration.
RELATED: Learn more about Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
CANCER CENTER CELEBRATION
The event is free and open to the public. It will feature tours of the cancer center, free screenings, fun activities for children, food & drink, and giveaways.
FREE SCREENINGS
National Cancer Survivors Day is typically observed the first Sunday in June. The day is meant to “demonstrate that life after a cancer diagnosis can be a reality.”
|Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.