Missing juvenile Andrew Luke last seen in St. Mary Parish

St. Mary Parish authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old who was last seen leaving his home, local authorities said.

The Franklin Police Department posted information on Andrew Luke, who was last seen Sunday at his home located on Cayce Street.

Luke is about 5-foot-3 and weighs about 100 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Luke was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and carrying a pink or orange backpack, police said.

Anyone has any information on Luke's whereabouts is asked to call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.

